...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* Through this evening
* The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall continues through
midday. Additional rainfall totals of one half to one inch remain
possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This watch
is generally in affect for locations along and north of a line
extending from New Madrid, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to
Calhoun, Kentucky.
* In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas,
some main stem rivers may also be affected with time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you come upon
a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route.
&&