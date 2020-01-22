Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY FALL, DROPPING BELOW FLOOD STAGE AT SHAWNEETOWN AND PADUCAH LATE THIS WEEK, AND AT OLMSTED AND CAIRO EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 7:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 39.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING MAINLY BOTTOMLAND AND SURROUNDING LOW LYING AREAS. &&

...VERY LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... A LIGHT WINTRY MIX REMAINS POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF THE QUAD STATE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 30S THROUGH 9 AM CST, AS POCKETS OF PRECIPITATION SLOWLY MOVE FROM WEST TO EAST. AT THIS TIME, ANY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW, SLEET, OR FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO BE EXTREMELY ISOLATED AND SHOULD NOT POSE A SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL CONCERN. REGARDLESS, DRIVERS SHOULD STILL BE WATCHFUL FOR ANY SLICK SPOTS ON ELEVATED ROAD SURFACES, SUCH AS BRIDGES, THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE. THE BEST CHANCE FOR SEEING ANY WINTRY MIX WILL BE ALONG AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, AND IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 57. ACCORDING TO THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SOME ROADS OVER PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI WERE PARTIALLY COVERED WITH A WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT. DRIVERS HEADING OUT THIS MORNING IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR DESTINATION. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY WARM AS THE MORNING PROGRESSES, SO ANY WINTRY MIX SHOULD TURN BACK TO RAIN BY THE MIDDLE OF THE MORNING, LESSENING ANY FURTHER TRAVEL CONCERNS.