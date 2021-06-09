PADUCAH — Paducah's new Entertainment Destination Center now has 16 businesses participating. Alcoholic drinks served in specially designated to-go cups are allowed in a large section of downtown, stretching down Broadway Street from 5th Street to the river and from Clark Street toward the Convention Center Complex.
Many businesses welcome the new addition to downtown, but the city needs to make sure the area doesn't become unruly.
"We have been working with the police department to monitor this and make sure we're not seeing any type of activity that would warrant any police presence," Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt said.
People who take their drinks outside of the district's boundaries can be fined or arrested. Also, if you're thinking of giving an underage person a sip from your cup, don't.
Axt said participating businesses "have formal training they do with their employees to ensure they are serving legal customers and not over-serving."
You'll find signs in your favorite restaurant's or bar's window if they're participating in the district.
"We will work to make this a service that adapts and evolves with changing conditions, so if it's not working, we will work to make improvements," Axt said.
Paducah Beer Werks, the Johnson Bar, Paducah Axe, and Maiden Alley Cinema are some of the businesses already approved to be in the district.
The district's hours are 6 a.m. to midnight. The cups cannot be refilled or brought into other establishments. Signs have been installed along the boundaries to educate the public on boundary limits and the days and times of operation
Six other businesses are in the process of completing contracts with the city.