He may be retired, but there are few people who are busier than Robert Worden. And come Veterans Day, his service to the community continues.
Worden is a state service officer with the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans. In that role, he helps about 1,000 veterans and their family members get benefits from the Veterans Administration each year. Worden is also with the Western Kentucky Reentry Council, which helps people who were incarcerated get back on their feet. In addition, Worden is involved with the Quilts of Valor Foundation and is a member of the Paducah Ambassadors — helping visitors to the city feel welcome.
Although Worden wears many hats, he'll be wearing one more on Nov. 11 when he takes on the role of master of ceremonies for Paducah's expanded Veterans Days celebrations.
At 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, we'll look at Worden's service to the community, his service in the Army, and the history of service in his family that inspires him.