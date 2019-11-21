MARION, IL — Students will be back in class on Thursday at Marion High School in southern Illinois. Class was canceled on Wednesday so professionals could inspect and treat the school for bed bugs.
Bed bugs were found in two classrooms on Tuesday.
Thursday, the school district said no bed bugs were found during the inspection.
"Kind of grosses everybody out," Marion High School student Paul Isaacs said.
Andy Murrow with Egyptian Exterminating Company said bed bugs can happen to anyone. They do not discriminate.
"There's a stigma with bed bugs. It doesn't mean you're nasty or you're dirty. They don't impact the lower class, middle class, or the upper class differently. If they hitchhike a ride home with you, they're setting up shop," said Murrow.
Murrow gets calls almost daily about bed bugs. He said getting rid of them can be difficult, and cleanliness does play a role in that.
He also said professionally treating a building the size of Marion High School is a huge undertaking.
"I use some dust sometimes. I use a regular product that's a pesticide, along with the Gentrol. The growth regulator stops the breeding cycle. Once they have a blood meal, they can lay one to five eggs a day," said Murrow.
Isaacs said the school closing for the day was a good idea. "I appreciate that the school is looking out for our safety and that our families don't catch any bed bugs," said Isaacs.
Murrow suggests that, when students do go back to class, they be extra cautious and examine their clothing when they get home to make sure they haven't transported any bugs or eggs that may have been missed.
"What I would tell the kids is in between classes, to look their pants over, their shirts, have a friend check out the back of their shirts. Do not bring anything you don't have to inside the school," said Murrow.
Murrow suggested that families be patient with the school, because bed bugs can be unpredictable.
He said if you've been anywhere you suspect might have bed bugs, do a deep inspection of your belongings and home. Also, wash and dry your clothes right away on the highest heat setting to kill the bugs.