WEST KENTUCKY — Students in the Local 6 area will be returning to class in the days ahead. That means drivers will be sharing the roads with more school buses.

If you're not paying attention while sharing the road with those buses, you put students in danger — and you put yourself at risk of hefty fines and even prison time.

Stop arm violations can be deadly. Last fall a pickup truck hit and killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle as they were crossing an Indiana road to board a school bus. Their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, was also killed.

The very next day another pickup hit and killed 9-year-old Dalen Thomas in Mississippi as he was about to get on his school bus.

No students have died locally getting on or off their busses. McCracken County Schools Transportation Director Teresa Bottoms says they've had some close calls, but "thank goodness, no injuries."

Unfortunately, close calls are happening all over the country.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released a video showing a car narrowly missing a student as she tried to board her bus.

Paducah Public Schools bus driver Erica Smith says she sees stop arm violations regularly.

"When they are loading, trying to catch the bus, some of the kids all they can is – tunnel vision – all they see is the yellow bus. 'Oh my gosh, I can't miss this bus!' and all I can think about is, 'Oh my gosh, the kids! Do they see the kids that are coming to the bus?!'"

A survey in April of more than 70 Kentucky school districts shows cars illegally passed buses 469 times in just one day. And, on that very day, McCracken County schools saw 12 stop arm violations

"Getting behind a school bus when you're running late yourself in the morning is kind of the worst thing you feel like can happen. But just know you're not passing a stop arm, a stop sign. You’re passing 50-plus students in there that you're putting at risk,” Bottoms says. “And that is the most important thing."

So what happens when a driver who illegally passes a school bus is caught?

Assistant McCracken County Attorney Steve Skinner says the first offense carries a $100 to $200 fine and/or up to 60 days in jail.

Each subsequent offense within three years carries a $300 to $500 fine and/or up to six months in prison.

To make sure students are safe when loading and unloading a school bus, bus drivers must follow an 18-step process. It includes four steps on the approach alone. The first step is having a visual scan. The second step is to tap on the brakes four times. Third, the bus driver makes another visual scan before activating the amber lights 200 feet before approaching a student.

Another important thing that local school bus drivers do is teaching students how to be safe.

"Thank goodness we have excellent drivers in McCracken County that train their students, every student, 'You do not cross until I motion for you to cross.' Some of them do a hand motion. Some of them have their students make eye contact with them, and they'll do a nod so that they know they're talking directly to that student,” Bottoms says.

But even with all these precautions by the bus drivers, parents can still play a big role.

"If we can get our kids at the bus stop five minutes before the scheduled bus time, so that way the kids are not missing the bus, having to chase the bus, because we don't want anything to happen to the kids,” Smith says.

At another local school district, Marshall County Schools, Superintendent Trent Lovett says the district's buses have cameras on the stop arms to help identify illegal passers.

And in Graves County, Sheriff Jon Hayden says there will be deputies at or near schools during the peak times in the mornings and afternoons.