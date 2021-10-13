PADUCAH — During the pandemic, several organizations have been using air disinfection devices to help combat COVID-19. That includes local school districts.
While he doesn't have specific data points, the superintendent of McCracken County Schools says that the district is satisfied with the investment.
As we've reported previously, the school district spent more than $1 million of federal COVID-19 funds to install this technology.
There is one disinfection device in every classroom and in every office in the district.
"Right now, you know, we're going to do our part, and the air purification device is one step in that mitigation process to keep our kids in school five days a week," McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter says.
The air disinfection devices are one of several mitigation efforts to help combat the spread of COVID-19 within McCracken County Schools.
There are about 650 devices installed in the district.
Leaders say there isn't a direct cause-effect relationship between the technology and the number of COVID-19 cases — they don't have the numbers.
But, cases and the quarantines are falling.
"Whether it's a coincidence or if it's an actual correlation, our number of positive cases reported to school and our number of quarantines have continued to decline over the last month," Carter says.
Several buildings are older, like Lone Oak Intermediate and Lone Oak Elementary.
District leaders paid specific attention to the air circulation within the classrooms.
MEDformance is the distributor of the devices.
Management at MEDformance says attention to air quality is important, especially during the pandemic.
"The importance of indoor air quality is it's here," MEDformance vice president of sales Brad Cleaver says. "I think the awareness has been addressed and indoor air quality is something you can't see, and so you can feel the effects of it."
Management says the company is targeting the air specifically in classrooms where kids and educators spend most of their time.
District leaders tell us the other layers of mitigation during the pandemic include social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks.
MEDformance leaders say demand for their products has been increasing during the pandemic, whether it is in schools or for local businesses in the area.