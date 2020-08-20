MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Like a lot of school districts, McCracken County Schools will begin the school year all online, at least for the first week.
"There will be multiple transitions through this year," says McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter.
Carter says the hope is to move to a hybrid schedule where students alternate between in person and virtual learning throughout the week. For students who live in rural parts of the county, virtual learning is nearly impossible.
Many rural areas don't have access to reliable high-speed internet, and instead have to rely on mobile hot spots, which can be slow and unreliable.
"We do understand that there are families and certain pockets of our community that do not have internet. It's a small portion, but on the same token we've got to serve them," says Carter.
Carter says students without internet might need paper packets. The district is also installing Wi-Fi hot spots at Heath Middle and Heath Elementary, so students can connect to Wi-Fi from the parking lot.
Even with access to high-speed internet, virtual learning can still create issues. Beth Thompson and her family have internet at their home. But, she worries virtual learning might put a strain on their internet with all of her kids using it at the same time.
"It takes a lot of bandwidth, I guess is what it is, and so it does slow down a little bit and you have to wait a little longer, which we're in an impatient time anyway," says Thompson. "When dealing with little ones that's, like, gotta' have it now, their attention span is not very long. That gets even more difficult with them."
Carter expects there will be some issues along the way, but assures parents everyone will get through this.
"This first week we're going virtual, you know, we will find out that there are some issues that we'll have to work on, but we'll find out some success, too," says Carter.
McCracken County Schools is set to start the school year virtually on Aug. 24.