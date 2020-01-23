CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A 15-year-old is charged with terroristic threatening in Calloway County after the sheriff's department says the teen made threats against the high school.
In a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says an investigation began around 5 p.m. Tuesday after students told school administrators and the sheriff's office they heard the teen make threats against Calloway County High School.
The teen, whose name is not being made public because he is a minor, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was detained by the sheriff's office and later taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.