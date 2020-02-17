CALVERT CITY, KY — The search continued into the second day for 37-year-old Brandy Osborne, who was swept away into the Tennessee River near Calvert City.
Rescue squads from Marshall, Lyon and Trigg County searched these waters in hopes of finding the missing woman. They haven't found her yet, but it is now a recovery, not a rescue.
Curt Curner with the Marshall County Rescue Squad says Brandy Osborne came to the Wepfer Marine Friday night to visit a friend. He says she didn't think the water was that deep and tried to walk to her friend's boat before she got swept away.
Curtner says floodwater and currents on the river can be a danger.
"Stay out of the floodwaters, don't drive in the floodwaters," says Curtner. "You don't know what's underneath them and it doesn't take very much water to knock you off your feet and sweep you away. And this is a prime example of that scenario right now."
Curtner says the crews are working both in and out of the water. They're using boats with sonars, drags, drones and K-9 teams. He says the search will continue as long as there are available resources.
But for now, he hopes her family can find comfort as best as they can.
Curtner says floodwaters may not look as bad or as deep as they are. But if you see it, stay away if you can.
The search will continue tomorrow around 8:30 or 9 a.m.