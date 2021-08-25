Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values from 102 to 107 degrees are expected again this afternoon. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The cumulative effect of several days of high heat indices can be greater than a single day of excessive heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Outdoor events especially vulnerable to heat include after-school athletic games and practices. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water. Bring them indoors out of the heat if possible, especially during the heat of the day. &&