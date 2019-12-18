MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County wants to become the first so-called Second Amendment sanctuary county in the state of Kentucky.
A first reading was given Tuesday for an ordinance banning Marshall County employees from enforcing any "unlawful acts" regarding firearms. An unlawful act, according to the ordinance, includes laws, orders, rules or regulations that limit the lawful use of firearms. This ordinance, and the guest speaker lobbying the ordinance, was added to the agenda Monday after the county already sent a copy to the media on Friday.
"I'm not going to just stand by as an elected official, and I believe some of the other elected officials feel the same way, and watch us have our rights stripped from us." Judge Executive Kevin Neal said. He said the right in question is the right to bear arms.
The Pennsylvania director of Gun Owners of America, Val Finnell, attended the fiscal court meeting to discuss the ordinance.
"Someone has to interpose themselves between elected officials who have tort disregard for our constitutional rights and the citizens they are supposed to represent," Finnell said.
Gun Owners of America describes itself as a "no compromise gun lobby from state legislatures and city councils to the United States Congress and the White House, GOA represents the views of gun owners whenever their rights are threatened."
Marshall County's Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance was outlined by Gun Owners of America, according to Finnell. He described the Gun Owners of America's model ordinance having "teeth" to protect the liberties of citizens.
It effectively prohibits use of local funds to the enforcement of unconstitutional gun control laws, contains civil penalties for any violation of the ordinance. It says any peace officer can enforce the ordinance, and anyone violating the ordinance can be sued in court with no sovereign immunity protections.
The ordinance considers any state or federal restriction or ban on firearms null and void if it does not fall in line with the ordinances qualifications. Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said they don't have the legal authority to do that.
"We have no authority to declare a state statute or a federal statute null and void in Marshall County," Darnall said. "You can put it in writing, but it has no legal effect."
The fiscal court wants to fine any of its employees who do not follow the ordinance.
"We are drawing a line in the sand to have this debate," Neal said. "Finally, to put this to an end that we do stand behind our constitutional rights."
Neal acknowledges the ordinance will draw a lot of controversy. He said he is prepared for a legal battle that would use taxpayer dollars.
"If it ends up in the court, if we are sued, that is a possibility," Neal said. "We don’t expect that not to happen."
Darnall said the fiscal court is creating an opportunity for the not only the fiscal court to be sued, but the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The fiscal court funds the sheriff's office, and deputies could be subject to a fine if they don't follow the ordinance.
Darnall's legal opinion was to eliminate the fine portion of the ordinance and replace it with a policy that would restrict county dollars from going to the sheriff's department if it doesn't obey the ordinance.
"As the purse string holder, you can tell Eddie (Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire) 'As policy, don’t do this XYZ. If you do, we’re going to pull your funding,' and he has a choice at that point in time to say 'What I’m going to do as a constitutionally elected officer, the sheriff,'" Darnall said.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said he will "enforce what they put in place." He also added he would ask the fiscal court for more funding in case of possible litigation against his department. He is offering to take any civil liability of the ordinance off his deputes and onto himself.
"I don't want to put it on them, because they may have different views." McGuire said.
Neal maintained that the legal opinion of the county attorney was just one of many voices on the legality of the ordinance. Neal said the ordinance was reviewed by other lawyers, whom he did not name, for its legality before the fiscal court meeting.
"Your opinion is that it’s regulating. The opinions of the other attorneys is that it’s not regulating," Neal said.
Neal said the ordinance is not breaking or creating any new laws. Instead, it is protecting ones that already exist in the United States Constitution.
"The Constitution is the Constitution. We either uphold it or we don’t," Neal said. "These folks here elected us to take the steps to protect these rights. However, we have to do it. We’re going to do it. That’s the message."
Darnall said the fiscal court does not have the legal authority to say what laws are unconstitutional or when rights are being infringed. He said that authority lies within the courts, according to the United States Constitution.
Neal disagreed.
"We are elected officials, and if we have citizens whose individual rights to carry firearm, we outline in this that we are not going to have our employees infringe upon those rights," he said.
Neal calls the ordinance a first step. Neal has refused to speak to us about the ordinance until its second reading. The second reading of the ordinance is not likely to happen until 2020.
County Attorney, Jason Darnall sent the following statement:
"No local government has the authority to declare null and void state or federal law. Local governments also lack the authority to create penalties for employees who are acting under and/or enforcing validly enacted state or federal laws. What local governments can do is choose how resources are to be spent as a matter of internal policy. Therefore, in order to survive potential legal challenges, the ordinance needs to be amended to make sure that the fiscal court stays within areas over which it has control."
To read the full ordinance, download the document to the left of this story.