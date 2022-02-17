traffic alert.jpg

UPDATE: The road is expected to be close for 30 to 40 minutes starting at 9 a.m.

Marshall County Emergency Management reports one lane of Interstate 69 Southbound is closed near the 38 mile marker where a semi has crashed into the median.

As of 6:15 a.m. one lane is open. However, a wrecker is en route and the roadway will have to be closed for about an hour as the recovery team attempts to remove the semi.

The estimated time of this closure is three hours.

Drivers should detour via the U.S. 641 Benton Spur to KY 58 West to return to I-69 at the KY 131 Mayfield Interchange.