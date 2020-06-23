WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Illinois Democratic U.S. Senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, joined the entire Senate Democratic caucus to introduce a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.
The resolution highlights the contributions people in the LGBTQ community have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans, and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for members of the LGBTQ community.
The resolution also recognizes how the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the systemic inequality that people in the LGBTQ community face in health care, employment, and housing systems in the U.S.
“This Pride Month, and always, I will continue to stand with and celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ Americans. We’ve made big steps in the fight for equality for the LGBTQ community, especially with the Supreme Court strengthening workplace protections for LGBTQ Americans this week, but there’s still work to be done,” says Durbin. “With this resolution, Senate Democrats are reaffirming our commitment to fighting for equality for all Americans, regardless of who they love or how they identify.”
The first-ever Senate Pride Month Resolution was introduced in June 2017, after President Trump did not offer an official presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month.
This is the fourth year that the resolution has been introduced. Last week, the Supreme Court affirmed that federal employment laws protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination, a landmark case and victory for members of the LGBTQ community.
“No one should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love and we all deserve to be our most authentic selves while living life to the fullest,” says Duckworth. “We still have a long way to go on the path to true equality and that’s one of the reasons why I’m proud to join my Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution to officially recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month.”
Additionally, in 2019, Senate Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act, legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance, and education.
