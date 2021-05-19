HENRY COUNTY, TN — It's secluded and quiet in the woods just south of Paris, Tennessee. Through the trees, you get a glimpse of green buildings, white roofs, and bright red against the sky, a sign that reads "Darkhorse Lodge."
"These are meant to feel like barracks?" I asked Kirk and Gretchen Catherwood in February 2020, as we stood in what will be the 'Great Room' in one of the guest cabins.
"Yes ma'am," Kirk replied with a smile.
This place wasn't in the Catherwoods' life plan. Darkhorse Lodge is here because of someone who isn't.
"If Alec was here today, and he could see this," I started to ask them.
"He is, and he does," Kirk quickly answered.
"Yeah, he's here," Gretchen finished.
From the moment Alec was born, his parents say he was making them laugh. Eleven years after his death, that hasn't changed. His parents say there are too many stories about Alec to count and that make them smile.
"He was a ray of sunshine on an otherwise muddy, cloudy, icky day," Kirk said about his son. "I mean, every day. And I'm not saying he was perfect. He was mischievous."
"He did get in trouble a lot," Gretchen agreed, as the two of them laughed, yet again.
They are so proud of Alec, including his decision to join the Marines.
"He said since what, age 4 or 5? I mean, little boys play Army, and they crawl around, but they don't, a lot of them don't follow through," Kirk said. "But he, he always had the intention of serving his country."
Alec ended up a member of the Marine Corps 3/5 Darkhorse Unit. He took the work seriously, but not himself.
"He was the platoon cutup," Kirk said.
When they were called up to head to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom, Alec wasn't supposed to go.
"He actually was going through sniper indoc," Gretchen said.
But Alec insisted.
"My guys are getting ready to deploy. I just want to deploy with them one time. 'I'll come back and do you sniper thing,' he goes, 'But I don't want you to think I'm a quitter,'" Gretchen explained. "In his words, he didn't want them to go have all the fun."
On Oct. 14, 2010, 25 men from the 3/5, including Alec, were killed.
"So I'm folding laundry, and I hung up with my daughter. And I'm folding laundry, and I hear these car doors. And I look out the window, and there's three Marines and a Navy chaplain," Gretchen said, recalling the night she was told her son was gone. "Oh my God. I'll tell you what, I didn't do any of the things that I thought I was gonna' do if it ever happened to me, because I didn't think it was ever gonna' happen to me."
Later, Kirk and Gretchen would learn Alec and his unit were just back from more than 30 hours of fighting when they got word another group was in trouble. They went back out to help them.
"So, by the time they went to rescue that other unit, the Taliban had set up their ambush," Kirk explained. "He laid his machine gun right down on a pressure plate. I mean, right smack down."
"His gun jammed, and he sat it down to un-jam it and he was right on an IED," Gretchen said.
The Catherwoods knew the risk. Kirk is a Desert Storm veteran.
"I said, 'You know, when you left, I knew I could do it if I had to. But I cannot live in a world without him in it. I can't do it,'" Gretchen said, recalling what she told her husband the night before Alec deployed. "And here I am."
Where did the the Catherwoods' idea for the Darkhorse Lodge come from?
"Mastermind Gretchen," Kirk said with a laugh, as his wife of more than 30 years pointed to her head.
Darkhorse Lodge is the product of many sleepless nights, and the need for a mother and father to give their son's death meaning by helping combat veterans.
"What can we do for those guys who did come home?" Gretchen said. "Because if Alec could come home, this is something that I wish somebody would have done for him."
When we first met the Catherwoods early last year, they were full steam ahead and planning to open summer 2021. Then, the pandemic hit.
"The last year has been hard for us like it has been for everybody else," Gretchen told me when we revisited the lodge in March 2021.
It may have slowed them down, but it didn't stop them.
"The biggest change is inside the buildings," Gretchen said. "We got all the walls up, the insulation in, we got all the walls primed and painted."
The floors are done. So are the ceilings in the great room. The 25 guest rooms are just about ready to welcome veterans.
"Every one of those bedrooms will have the name, will bear the name on the door of one of the boys that was killed," Gretchen said.
Ultimately, Darkhorse Lodge will be about connecting combat veterans to each other.
"We're looking to have the veterans help the veterans too, because that's what veterans want. They don't want a hand out, they want a hand up," Kirk said.
Alec's memory and a sense of purpose in this place drive Kirk and Gretchen. She admits, though, that she asks God why every day.
"I figure, you know what? I think he understands that I'm asking why. I don't have the answers right now, and someday I hope to, but I might never. But, this might be why," Gretchen said, pointing out the window to all the work they've done to get Darkhorse Lodge where it is now. "I don't know. We don't know that this wasn't the intention all along."
"What's your vision?" I asked them. "What do you see in the coming years?"
"I see that place full of life, all the time. That's what I see," Gretchen said.
Darkhorse Lodge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit not far from Kentucky Lake. Kirk and Gretchen Catherwood live right next door, and they do much of the work on the property themselves, although many have donated their time, skills, money, and other items to make the lodge possible. All combat veterans are welcome, no matter your physical or mental condition, when the lodge opens. Right now, they are aiming for summer 2022.