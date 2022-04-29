UNION CITY, TN- He witnessed D-Day, and this weekend you can meet that real life hero.
The Military History and Armed Forces Symposium is happening right now at Discovery Park of America. The event lasts through the weekend. From active demonstrations of military equipment and vehicles to panel discussions, there will be a variety of programs and interactive activities for guests. Those include a Black Hawk helicopter and seven ground assets, historical interpreters, static and active military vehicles and equipment on display, period musicians, weapons and transportation demonstrations.
The real treat, though, are real heroes like Bill Allen. The World War II veteran and D-Day survivor is a special guest of this year's symposium. He, like so many others, was just 18 years old when he went off to war.
"I saw sights that I'll never forget," Allen told me.
For years, Allen didn't speak of those things. Today he does.
"Hitler had to be stopped. We would have, there'd have been no America today if we hadn't stopped Hitler," Allen said. "So we knew what our job was."
Bill's job in the Navy was medic. That was his role on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when LST 523 anchored at Omaha Beach.
"We could not hit the beach, we had to anchor out in three or four feet of water, which we did. We opened the bow doors, let the ramp down, and started unloading. I saw foot troops with those heavy backpacks started down that ramp, lose their footing, and drown right there at the end of that ramp," Allen recalled. "Those that made it through the water and onto the beach sometimes half a dozen, 12, 15 steps, step on a landmine. Life was over."
"That was my job, was taking care of the dead," Allen explained of his role back on the LST. "It wasn't a pleasant job, but it was a job that had to be done. So, I done the best I could at it."
Bill's LST made four trips. Three were successful. On the fourth, their LST hit a mine.
"They were jumping overboard, I saw bodies, human beings laying there on the deck, they were in terrible shape. Some of them crying help, please help, help. Help me," Allen explained. "About that time here comes that swell and washed them out to sea. They were crying for help, never to be seen again."
Bill was one of just 28 who survived that day. His message to people now is simple: freedom takes service, and tremendous sacrifice.
"I try to impress on people, particularly young people, our freedom that we have today is the highest priced thing this nation has ever bought. When we look at the cost of a ship, the cost of a plane, the cost of a tank, all of the equipment, ammunition, guns, no telling what the figure would add up to... but the talent that this nation lost in cemeteries, the blood, the suffering, people that spent time in concentration camps, made death marches, prisoners of war. Mothers back home, the tears that they shed when they got that telegram, 'we regret to inform you'. All of that goes into the price of the freedom that we have today," Allen said.
To learn more about Allen, and to listen to Discovery Park of America's Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast featuring him, click here. To learn more about Allen's book, Death Duty, click here.
To learn more about the Military History and Armed Forces Symposium, click here.
To watch my full interview with Allen, click the video below.