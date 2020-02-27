WEST KENTUCKY — It's no longer in last place. But when it comes to animal protection laws, Kentucky is still near the bottom in the country. Each year, the Animal Legal Defense Fund ranks all 50 states. And while Kentucky has made some strides, Local 6 looks at the many areas that still need improvement.
In the ADLF's 2019 Animal Protection U.S. State Laws Rankings Report, Kentucky placed 47th in the nation when it came to the strength of its animal protection laws. Meanwhile, Illinois ranked No. 1, a position it has held for a dozen years. In the middle of the pack are Tennessee at No. 24 and Missouri at No. 35.
"It's so important that you contact your legislator, let them know that this is an important issue to you," said Kathleen Wood, an ALDF staff attorney who was the lead attorney on the report.
Wood said Kentucky was actually dead last in the country for 12 years on animal protection laws. It was only last year that the commonwealth jumped to No. 47 after enacting a law that bans the sexual assault of animals.
"It has some really great sentencing provisions that allow the animal to be forfeited after the person is convicted, prohibit the person from owning or possessing an animal for five years after a conviction, and also require the offender to undergo a psychological evaluation and treatment," said Wood.
Even with that new law, Kentucky still has a ways to go. For one, it's the only state in the country that still prohibits veterinarians from reporting suspected animal abuse. But some state lawmakers are working to change that. Last fall, they pre-filed two bills that would require veterinarians to report abuse.
"It's so important, because often veterinarians are the only witnesses to animal cruelty, other than the abusers themselves," said Wood.
Another area in which Kentucky lags behind: punishments. The ALDF report says in the commonwealth, felony penalties are only available for animal cruelty (such as torture of a dog or cat), fighting and sexual assault. Meanwhile, in top-ranked Illinois, felony penalties are available not just for those categories, but for neglect and abandonment as well.
Looking deeper into Kentucky's statutes, second-degree animal cruelty is considered a Class A misdemeanor. But convictions for Class A misdemeanors cannot exceed 12 months in jail, no matter how many counts a person is charged with, according to Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall. This means Jennifer and Harold Campbell — who are each facing 51 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after dozens of Chihuahuas were rescued from their McCracken County home — cannot get more than a year in jail if convicted.
Compare that with Oregon, which is ranked No. 2 on the ALDF report.
"In Oregon, we did have a similar animal hoarding situation, and that went all the way up to the Supreme Court," said Wood. "And the Supreme Court says each individual animal is a crime victim. And that's actually the only state that affirmatively has said that animals are crime victims. And we have a statute here in Oregon that says you can't combine sentences if there are multiple victims."
Also in Kentucky, repeat offenders of second-degree animal cruelty would still be charged with misdemeanors. Compare that with No. 1-ranked Illinois, which requires any repeat offender of animal cruelty to be charged with a felony. In addition, Illinois requires a psychological evaluation and treatment for juveniles or animal hoarders convicted of animal cruelty. In Kentucky, psychological counseling is only required for people convicted of sexually assaulting an animal.
"Another problem with Kentucky is that almost all of their animal cruelty laws are misdemeanors," Wood said. "The second-degree cruelty law that is invoked in this case is pretty much the broadest cruelty law that they have. The first-degree animal cruelty law is only for dog-fighting."
Since felony convictions related to animal abuse is rare in Kentucky, Local 6 asked the state Department of Corrections how many people are currently serving prison time for such crimes. The DOC says there are 10 in Kentucky. Among them is Jayce Bryant, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for taping the snout of Hero, then a puppy, and breaking his tail in three places.
"I don't think it was severe enough. That was intent, in my opinion," said Terry Vannerson, the executive director of the McCracken County Humane Society. "I was there on intake when that animal came in. And to me, that was intent. The dog could not eat. And after a while, it could vomit, could choke and vomit and whatever, and would die. And that dog was very, very thin anyway."
With the cases of Hero and the Chihuahuas in mind, Local 6 asked Wood what Kentucky can do to climb up the rankings.
"So there are a number of those sentencing provisions that were in the sexual assault law that we would love to see applied to all animal cruelty cases in Kentucky," Wood said. "So things like requiring the animal to be forfeited after conviction. Right now, that's only the case in sexually-assaulted animals and horses in Kentucky. But all other animals can and usually are returned to their abusers after the person has even been convicted of animal cruelty."
"The other thing is possession bans prohibiting the person from obtaining more animals in the future after they have already been convicted," Wood added. "Again, that's part of Kentucky's new sexual assault law. But it's not part of their general cruelty laws. The only way really to have a possession ban without that statute is to make it part of probation or parole. So that necessarily is shorter, usually, than a statutorily-authorized possession ban. So that's why it's important to actually have that in the statute, so the judge not only knows that it's an option, but can make it for a substantial amount of time."
Hero was given to the McCracken County Humane Society and was adopted. He’s just over a year old now and is happy and thriving at 85 pounds. In the case of the Chihuahuas, the Campbells did forfeit them too. And all the survivors have since been adopted. But for some, the road to recovery is not over.
Take Dani, for example. She's one of the Chihuahuas rescued from the Campbells' home in October. But when animal control officers found her, she was missing both her back feet.
"Her little limbs — they said they don't really know if it was caused by another dog or if something else happened," said Tonya Toon, who adopted Dani in December. "But you can tell they do hurt her when she walks."
But Dani struggles emotionally, too.
"She still won't let us pick her up. She won't let us approach her. She has to approach us and lick our hands. But if we go to pick her up, she runs," said Toon.
When Local 6 visited Dani's new home, she initially refused to come out of her crate. But after a while, she started feeling more comfortable and eventually came out to play. She even accepted a treat before Local 6 left.
With Dani making progress right before the camera, Wood is optimistic Kentucky can continue making progress, too.
"We are very encouraged by just the number of supporters and concerned citizens in Kentucky that have been reaching out to us in recent months, asking what kind of laws they need to pass, and what they can do," said Wood.
Local 6 checked to see how many people have been prosecuted locally for misdemeanor animal cruelty in the last two years. In McCracken County, there have been 11, including the Campbells. In Graves County, there have been 16 cases in the last two years
Last fall, President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Under the law, a person can be charged with a federal felony for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling or sexually exploiting an animal. But Wood said the crime must somehow interact with interstate commerce for the person to be charged.
"For a federal prosecution, there has to be some element of interstate commerce," Wood explained. "So if the person filmed the act of cruelty and posted it online, that would cross state lines and then, they could be prosecuted for it. Similarly, we've seen cases of animal hoarding where the offender has hopped from state to state to avoid prosecution. So that's another way that this act could come into play to prosecute those multi-state cases."
"We still expect the vast majority of animal prosecutions to be done at the state and county levels," Wood added.
Click here to view the full rankings report from the Animal Legal Defense Fund.