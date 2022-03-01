DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — Springtime is peak severe weather season in Kentucky. Thunderstorms, flooding, and even more tornadoes could be on the way. Having a plan is the best way to keep people safe.
The National Weather Service is kicking off Severe Weather Awareness Week by asking everyone to practice their tornado safety plans. A statewide tornado drill is set for 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in Kentucky.
For the rest of the week, the NWS will release information and graphics specific to each type of severe weather we could receive and how to stay safe in those situations.
During a meeting Monday in Dawson Springs, emergency management leaders reported how their counties are recuperating after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak and preparing for the spring months.
Hopkins County is looking to install more tornado sirens. Graves County is planning to expand its Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, group training. The goal is for individuals to learn how to save themselves first so they can then help their neighbors.
Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner says the existing group stepped right into position after the Dec. 10 tornado.
“They actually have helped in the Wingo area and Cuba and stuff. They kind of helped their neighbors there, and then they continued to come on into Mayfield and help people. I want to get people to help with that, because who knows what the weather is going to bring,” Warner says.
With a seemingly continuous stream of active weather, you might be asking yourself, how much more severe can it get?
Christine Wielgos, meteorologist for the NWS, says Kentucky’s severe weather event numbers have gone up, but she can't point to a direct cause.
Technology is making a difference when it comes to storm spotting.
“Everybody's got one of these (cell phones), and they're filming it or being able to see it,” says Wielgos. “We're training thousands of spotters who are out there being our eyes, out there in the field and are helping us spot these things. Radar has gotten better, so we can say, ‘You know what, that looks like there could have been something that touched down there. We’re going to go check it out.’ And we're finding things maybe we wouldn't have found before."
With more weather on the horizon, all leaders in attendance at Monday's meeting stress the need for one item above all else: a weather radio.
Warner says it'll hold up in the worst weather.
“They don't rely on internet," Warner says. "They do have battery backup, so if the power does go off, you still get the warnings. And they come directly from the National Weather Service. As soon as they put out a warning, it goes directly to the radio."
Tornado sirens are important to listen for, but having a weather radio could be the thing that saves your life.
“When the National Weather Service puts out the warning, then our dispatchers actually have to go hit the button. They have to set them off, so there is a delay. It might just be a minute delay, but that's a minute to get somebody to their safe area,” Warner says.
You can buy a weather radio at hardware stores and other retailers, such as Walmart.
If you get one, it will need to be programmed for the county you live in.
The Graves County Emergency Management Office is expecting to receive a donation of 400 weather radios on March 21.
Warner wants to prioritize giving radios to people living around the county's tornado sirens that are out of service, but anyone is welcome. The radios are free to Graves County residents and will be pre-programmed for Graves County.