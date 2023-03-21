ULLIN, IL — Shawnee Community College is celebrating after receiving national recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association.
According to a Tuesday release from the college, Shawnee was recognized with the "College with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award" for their fiscal year 2023 budget.
Shawnee Community College Executive Director of Public Information and Marketing Kevin Hunsperger commented on the recognition, saying "It hasn't been an easy road to get to this status." And in a statement included in the release, Shawnee Community College Vice President of Administrative Services Chris Clark said it was an honor to receive the award.
“This is an amazing honor for Shawnee Community College and reflects the hard work and dedication of many people on our campus," Clark explained.
According to the GFOA website, the Distinguished Budget Awards Program was established in 1984 to encourage state and local governments to prepare high quality budgets — and recognize them for doing so. They say approximately 1,800 governments have been recognized for their transparency in budgeting, including: states, cities, counties, school districts, and more.
SCC said they had to satisfy a number of guidelines in order to receive the award, which were established to assess how well their budget serves as:
- a policy document
- a financial plan
- an operations guide
- a communications device
According to the release, budgets must be rated "proficient" in all four categories and the 14 mandatory criteria within them to receive the award.