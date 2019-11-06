PADUCAH — Shea Nickell has been elected Kentucky Supreme Court District 1 Justice.
Nickell beat his opponent, Whitney Westerfield, in a 56% to 44% vote.
At his election watch party in Paducah, Nickell told supporters earlier Tuesday that will will start work as the newest Kentucky Supreme Court justice bright and early Wednesday morning.
One moment really summed up the joy felt in the room once it was clear Nickell had won.
A crowd of about 100 people were celebrating. Nickell was surrounded by his wife and several former Kentucky Supreme Court Justices — most notably former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
It was Cunningham's retirement this year that forced a vacancy on the bench that allowed Nickell a chance to be elected to the highest court in the commonwealth.
This is what he had to say to Kentuckians about what to expect from him: "Everyone will get a fair hearing. Everyone will know they had their day in court, and that someone has listened carefully and given their arguments careful consideration."
Nickell will serve out the rest of Cunningham's term. That ends in 2022. Nickell said he plans to run for reelection when that term ends.
Westerfield sent the following statement about the election results:
"We’re grateful for the many voters throughout the Purchase who stood with us today. Amanda and I are disappointed in tonight’s outcome, of course, but I’m grateful to be able to keep my focus entirely on my legislative work going forward. I look forward to introducing bail reform legislation, my born alive infant protection act, and the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment once again to create crime victims’ constitutional rights. There’s a lot of work ahead in the 2020 session, including the biennial budget. Amanda and I put our faith in God and His will, and I look forward to continue serving Him in the Kentucky State Senate."