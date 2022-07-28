This time Friday, McCracken County will have a new county clerk and sheriff. Current County Clerk Julie Griggs and Sheriff Matt Carter are retiring.
A party was held Thursday afternoon for Carter. His family, members of law enforcement and the community came out to thank carter for his service.
Carter served as sheriff for one term and has worked for the sheriff's department since 2000.
"The deputies really make this place. They really do. Probably a little biased, but I believe our staff are second to none. There's a lot of good men and women who will continue to carry on the tradition of the sheriff's office in McCracken County, and I am at peace knowing as a citizen I will be protected by the people serving now," Carter said.
Friday night, Sheriff Elect Ryan Norman will be sworn in as sheriff. Norman is running unopposed in the November election.
We also caught up with County Clerk Julie Griggs.
Griggs has worked for the clerk's office for more than 30 years, serving as county clerk since she was first elected in 2014.
Griggs said once she's retired she wants to travel and relax, but she'll miss working with the public.
"The county clerk's office does so many things and departments take care of. But seeing an 18 year old come in to register to vote the first time is that's exciting. I've always tried to encourage voting, so that's something I like to see," Griggs said.
Griggs will be replaced by Jamie Huskey, who is also running unopposed in November and will be sworn in Friday.
And Friday you'll hear more from Carter and Griggs about their time in office and looking to the future.