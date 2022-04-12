MAYFIELD,KY — A local woman used Facebook Marketplace to sell some household items to make some extra cash. She sent the buyer her address as the place for the transaction. The buyer showed up, but left without making a purchase — only to return and steal the items later on.
That isn't common in Graves County, but Sheriff Jon Hayden says there have been a few isolated incidents of online transactions going wrong.
The sheriff's office is hoping to eliminate unsafe interactions with its online transaction meet-up site.
E-commerce has been on the rise for years in Graves County, because it's more accessible to average consumers.
“Facebook and other social media sites where you're able to sell merchandise, it’s becoming more and more frequent for people to utilize that to sell items that they may have,” Hayden says.
It’s also often cheaper than retail.
"For a lot of people, if they're looking for an item, instead of going to a store perhaps they'll kind of shop online and see if someone has what they're looking for,” says Hayden.
Hayden believes it’s a good tool, but one that comes with risks.
“Oftentimes the buyer has no idea who the seller is, and the seller has no idea who the buyer is, so there's always a little bit of apprehension,” Hayden says.
To help, the Graves County Sheriff's Office has set up an internet purchase exchange location. It’s in front of the sheriff's office and under 24-hour surveillance.
“We've made that spot available for the public to use in hopes that it gives them some reassurance that there is a safe location to meet,” says Hayden.
The site is available for anyone — not just people who live in Graves County.
If you choose to handle your transactions elsewhere, Hayden asks you to be smart.
“Be very cautious about giving out too much information, personal information. Giving that individual your home address would be a big no-no,” Hayden says.
The site is also available for other needs, like custody exchanges or even meeting someone that you met online in person for the first time.
The site is outside the sheriff's office at 1102 Paris Roadm Suite 6, in Mayfield.
In McCracken County, a similar meeting place is available in the courthouse parking lot.