MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was charged with methamphetamine trafficking Thursday after detectives say they discovered he was carrying 90 grams of methamphetamine.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says detectives were conducting surveillance in the 2800 block of Fairmont St. in Paducah when they saw 37-year-old Anthony Daniels of Reidland. The sheriff's office says detectives previously received multiple tips accusing Daniels of trafficking methamphetamine, and he was taken into custody just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Once in custody, Daniels was searched, and the sheriff's office says detectives found 90 grams of meth on him.
Daniels was arrested on charges of meth trafficking on the second of greater offense and tampering with physical evidence.