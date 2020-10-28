Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD AND WAYNE MO. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * HEAVY RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES DURING THE NIGHT HAS LEFT SOILS COMPLETELY SATURATED. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 0.50 TO 1.0 INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. * EVEN RELATIVELY SMALL AMOUNTS OF RAINFALL COULD CAUSE FLOODING ISSUES DUE TO CURRENT SATURATED SOIL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&