Southern Illinois University’s School of Automotive will display their vehicles as part of outreach and recruitment efforts at the DuQuoin State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.
The school will bring their Chevy Nova with them--a car their Automotive Technology Organization has been racing for 30 years. The vehicle was built and is maintained by both students and alumni. Faculty and staff from the School of Automotive will also be on hand to discuss the nationally known program during the USAC and ARAC races.
The vehicles can be viewed in front of the Grandstand during the USAC and ARCA races.
As part of SIU Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, other activities and interactive displays will be held from noon to 4 p.m. This includes kids’ activities and giveaways by WSIU, promotional items and child ID kits offered by the Department of Public Safety and the School of Justice and Public Safety, a Touch of Nature climbing wall, STEM Education Research Center activities, a Bloomberg technology exhibit by Enrollment Management and an interactive exhibit by the Office of Innovation and Economic Development.
These will be in the Second Heat building, located on Midway Drive across from the walk-in plaza and an adjacent outdoor area. Outdoor activities will be located in the space in front of the building.
After the main events on SIU Day, the SIU Waterski Club will perform a ski show at the DuQuoin Fairgrounds lake from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Parking is free for anyone with an SIU faculty, staff or student ID. There is no entrance or admission fee.