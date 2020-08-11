CARBONDALE, IL - More than two thousand students are preparing to move back to the SIUC campus starting August 12.
University officials said that's 300 students more than last year. The university made significant changes to move in day to enforce social distancing rules.
Things are going to look a lot different for students moving back on the SIUC campus. Normally campus would be packed full of students and their families.
This year to enforce social distancing rules the university has organized students to move in on different days depending on their room number and proximity to campus. Jim Hunsaker with university housing said the new rules are to protect students and the community.
"In March we had an experience with the pandemic on campus. We went through some isolation and quarantine protocols and we figured out what worked and what didn't work," said Senior Associate Director of University Housing Jim Hunsaker.
Normally 500 volunteers from the community show up to help students move in. This year there will not be any volunteer helpers. Students will only be allowed to bring two family members inside the dorms to unpack their belongings.
"It's not going to be a horrible experience for them by any stretch of the imagination. But it's not the vibrant community involved move-in day that we are accustomed to but it's going to be a very memorable process for them," said Hunsaker.
Student, Sterling Blonigen has already moved into her dorm. She believes with fewer people moving in on campus at the same time the process will go a lot quicker. She also believes social distancing could make it harder for students to make new friends.
"It's a lot harder to make connections with people when you're not close to them physically. I know that they're trying to do what they can with what they're given," said Blonigen.
The social distancing rules might be new but the university doesn't want them to get in the way of the students having an incredible year.
"It's going to be one that looks different than their parent's experience. They're still going to have the opportunity to meet new people. It's just going to be done in a social distanced way and a safe way to prevent the spread of the virus," said Hunsaker.
Students will be expected to wear masks anytime they leave their dorm room. The masks policy has been written in the student code of conduct so if they don't wear it they could be brought up on sanctions for not wearing it.