PADUCAH — If you were in the area near Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah Friday afternoon, you probably spent some time in traffic.
Sky 6 brings a look at traffic Friday along U.S. 60/Hinkleville Road at Interstate 24 exit 4, and on the interstate itself.
As Local 6 first reported Monday, eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane and the eastbound entry ramp is closed at that interchange. The lane restriction and ramp closure is in place so the entry ramp can be extended.
The target date for the project's completion is Aug. 1
The contractor on the project has committed to reopening both eastbound lanes during the Memorial Day and July 4th holiday weekend travel periods, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The eastbound entry ramp at exit 4 will remain closed for the duration of the project.
Sky 6 video also shows the work going on on I-24 near Fort Massac in southern Illinois.