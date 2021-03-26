MURRAY, KY — Who has the right to vote and what freedoms citizens have are questions with answers that have evolved and grown over the course of America's history. Those questions are at the heart of a Smithsonian Institution exhibit on display at Murray State University this weekend.
The exhibit, "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," will open at the Wrather West Kentucky Museum on the Murray State University campus on Saturday, March 27. The exhibit will be free to view through Saturday, May 1.
Part of the Smithsonian Institution's Museum on Mainstreet, the exhibit explores democracy in America and its evolution over the years, from the revolution, to women's suffrage, to the civil rights movement. The university says the Wrather museum will also highlight some of west Kentucky's "most tireless voting rights champions" in the exhibit as well.
The exhibition will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
To sign up for a tour of the exhibit, visit the Wrather West Kentucky Museum website.