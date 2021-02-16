PADUCAH — With more snow on the way, the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center is working to get meals to the people they help.
Executive Director Christine Thompson said they’re making calls every day to check in on people, and find out what they need assistance with. The pandemic has shut down the senior center to in-person services, and the snow is having an effect on how they can give out hot meals. Thompson said they delivered frozen meals last week to get ahead of the snowfall.
“We deliver shelf-stable meals to our home-bound seniors a few days in advance of that time that we anticipate we're going to be closed,” Thompson said. “So that way our seniors have backup meals in case we're not able to get with them for the hot meals.”
Because of the snow and treacherous road conditions, their seniors were not able to get a hot meal Monday. She’s hoping road conditions can improve, so their delivery drivers can make their rounds. Thompson plans to speak with McCracken County Emergency management and other agencies about helping them give out meals to seniors.
"As a backup plan, if we're not able to get out to all those homes, maybe they can provide some transportation for us," Thompson said. "Four-wheel drive emergency vehicles to help us get those meals delivered on Wednesday, and also some shelf stable meals in case we're not able to deliver on Thursday and Friday."
Thomspon said the Paducah Area Transit system helps their seniors get to the pharmacy to help refill any prescriptions they have.