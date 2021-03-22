CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS — Multiple LGBTQ advocacy groups are inviting southern Illinois state representatives and mayors to participate in a virtual LGBTQ town hall.
The Rainbow Café LGBTQ Center, Equality Illinois, and the Social Action for Southern Illinois Committee are hosting the virtual town hall on March 29 from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
The groups said it goal is to convene the LGBTQ community and allies from across Southern Illinois to speak with elected leaders.
Five state representatives were invited to attend. They include, State Sen. Terri Bryant, representing the 58th District, State Sen. Dale Fowler, representing the 59th District, State Rep. Paul Jacobs representing the 115th District, State Rep. Dave Severin representing the 117th District, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst representing the 118th District.
The group says none of the state representatives have confirmed attendance.
Five southern Illinois mayors were also invited. They include, Benton Mayor Fred Kondritz, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, Marion Mayor Mike Absher and Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi.
Alongi is the only official confirmed to participate and Absher is a tentative confirmation.
The groups said LGBTQ citizens will be in attendance to share their experiences and talk about issues of importance.
If you wan to view the townhall you can RSVP at 2021 Statewide Network: Carbondale's Virtual LGBTQ Town Hall (everyaction.com).