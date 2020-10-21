METROPOLIS, IL — On Thursday, Southern Illinois restaurants and bars will stop all indoor seating under new COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
It's a full house at Fat Edd's Roadhouse in Metropolis, Illinois. On Thursday, it will be empty. Owner Darren Tockstein feels like they're going back to square one with these restrictions.
"We've been building back up now all of a sudden it's like we're going all the way back to the beginning again," Tockstein said. "So it's very challenging to try to think what's going to happen tomorrow."
With winter approaching and the weather being unpredictable, outdoor seating is no longer an option for the restaurant. They're sticking to curbside only which brings about 25% of sales.
"Bills don't go down to 25%," Tockstein said. "The bills stay at 100% but our income will go down to 25%."
Tockstein said it's hard to make business decisions about keeping employees and cutting costs as regulations continue to change. He's looking forward to the day when all restrictions will be lifted.
All outdoor dining and outdoor bar seating will close at 11 p.m.