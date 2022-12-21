PADUCAH, Ky. - Southern Illinois survived a late comeback attempt from Southeast Missouri to win 70-68 on Wednesday.
Despite SIU leading by as much as seven with 28 seconds remaining, SEMO had a chance to win on a buzzer-beating three from Chris Harris.
That missed three allowed the Salukis to improve to 9-4 and win their fourth-straight game. It was the final game of SIU's non-conference schedule.
Marcus Domask led all scorers with 24 points and six rebounds. Lance Jones scored 14 points and six rebounds of his own.
For the Redhawks, Harris led the way with 19 points, while Phillip Russell added 17.
Southern will pick up conference play on Dec. 29 against Murray State.