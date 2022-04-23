PADUCAH, Ky. - For the first time in Missouri Valley history, Paducah, Kentucky will play home to its men's golf championship.
The conference championship will tee off on Sunday from Paducah Country Club. The Southern Illinois Salukis are hoping to be the team to win a title in their own backyard.
The Salukis held their practice round this afternoon at the course.
They're hoping to capture their second championship in the past three seasons this week. Only one member of this team played with the Salukis when they won it in 2019.
That was Matthis Besard, who currently leads the Missouri Valley in stroke average.
The Salukis have also gotten a big boost from Birgir Magnusson, who is coming off a first place finish last week.
That recent momentum - and they're work to get here - is why Magnusson said the Salukis feel confident heading into Sunday.
"We feel confident, and it's not because I'm playing well right now or because Matt's won four tournaments," Magnusson said. "We just know that we've put the work in. We said in the beginning of the semester, this tournament ends when we put the tee in in the first round, because by that time we've put in all the work that we could. We know that we've put a lot of work in. We've prepared well, and we're excited to go and show it off during the weekend."
Southern Illinois will tee off the first round at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Paducah Country Club.