CARBONDALE, IL — The Southern Illinois University community is remembering the life of freshman Keeshanna Jackson. Police say she was shot and killed over the weekend while attending an off-campus party. Jackson was just 18 years old.
Jackson's fellow students, SIU staff, and local faith leaders held a vigil Wednesday evening in her remembrance. The shooting was close to home for SIU senior Arnold Ukagwu.
"That literally happened three blocks from me," Ukagwu said. "So it's like, if that could happen there, what could potentially happen during the future? Or potentially escalate things in that area?"
SIU Associate Chancellor of Enrollment Wendell Williams wants to see Jackson's legacy shape the university for the better.
"That we will let this tragedy serve as something that can change us, something that can change fear into focus," Williams said to the crowd attending the vigil. "To remind ourselves to focus on our surroundings and on the things that our parents, friends, and relatives have taught us."
Carbondale police say, so far, their investigation indicates multiple shooters were involved. Ukagwu wants whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.
"They need to be more considerate of their actionsm, because this has taken a life that could've been something in the future or made a potential impact in the world," Ukagwu said. "And that they should feel very bad, and should reflect on what they've done."
Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made. Three other people were injured in the incident, including a minor.
If you have knowledge of the shooting that may help police, call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.