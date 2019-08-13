Watch again

MCCLURE, IL — More than 30,000 sandbags were used to protect homes in McClure, Illinois. Now, the village needs your help cleaning them up. The bags can weigh more than 50 pounds if they're wet. Organizers are asking for 100 strong volunteers to help.

People in McClure have finally been able to catch their breath after flooding, but now they've got a new issue: getting rid of sandbags as quickly as possible.

"Winter will be here before you know it. We don't want to be doing this with snowflakes hitting our face. We want to be proactive," said volunteer coordinator James Myers.

There's another reason neighbors want the sandbags gone. They've become a litter box for cats and other animals, creating a health hazard.

"It's a health concern. There's parasites in the sandbags that's making people get sick with ringworm. It's a big problem," said Myers.

One resident is going a different route to get rid of the sand. Tyane Holland said she's going to clean the sand and create a relaxation area in her backyard.

"Take something that was bad that happened and use it to our advantage, and not get rid of it, and use it for something positive," said Holland.

So far, people have been generous to the village of McClure, donating supplies when the village was flooded and helping fill the sandbags when they needed them. Myers hopes that generosity continues.

"We don't realize how many blessings you have until you need them, and God will show them," said Myers.