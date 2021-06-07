PADUCAH--- The City of Paducah wrapped up the first week of their Southside "Rise and Shine" spruce up with a celebration at Grace Baptist Church.
This is part of their 8-week effort to beautify the Southside area.
Lowes volunteers are collecting trash along the streets in the Littleville neighborhood. Community members are talking with city officials and getting some shaved ice. Littleville resident Daryl Young thinks this Southside spruce up kicked off nicely.
"I think it's going fantastic," Young said."The yards are starting to get clean up. The neighbors are starting to come together. And help each other out."
These clean up efforts are part of the feedback Southside residents gave to the city in several community meetings. City Manager Jim Arndt knows this is just a start.
"This is kind of a "hey, you've been heard, we're here," Arndt said. "And so today this celebration is really set up where we can hear from the residents within each individual neighborhood. What their needs are, what their wants are, what their desires are. So we can better plan to meet those needs."
There was a booth where Littleville residents could share something about the neighborhood that people may not know about,talk about an area of improvement, and share their general thoughts about living here.
"I would like to have like a family...like a picnic area, playground area for kids. You know that would be fantastic," Young said.
Young is grateful for the first cleanup effort. He is looking forward to seeing it spread to other Southside neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, June 8, the city will move the cleanup to the Walter Jetton neighborhood. They will have a celebration on Sundays at the end of each week for the next 6 weeks.