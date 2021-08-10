MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More changes are on the way for a portion of Interstate 24 that has seen multiple wrecks in recent months, some of them deadly.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reduce the westbound speed limit starting near exit 7 from 65 mph to 55 mph, ahead of the construction site at the Ohio River bridge into Illinois. The Kentucky State Police, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Paducah Police Department have all increased their presence in the work zone recently in an attempt to prevent wrecks and the tragic loss of life that can accompany those collisions.
KYTC leaders will be meeting with the Illinois Department of Transportation later this week to discuss moving the merge point of the bridge work zone. The hope is that the move will help with emergency response, after several deadly crashes on the interstate.
A 4-year-old girl was killed during one of those crashes earlier this summer. After local leaders, KYTC representatives, and local law enforcement met last week to discuss reducing crashes on that stretch of I-24, Paducah Mayor George Bray shared an email he received from the manager of the Fairfield Inn, where the little girl's family was staying. The hotel's manager emphasized having more safety measures around the work zone to try to reduce the number of fatal crashes on the interstate.
KYTC would keep the reduced speed limit from exit 7 throughout the work zone up until the construction at the Ohio River Bridge is finished. Construction at the bridge is set to continue until the fall of next year.