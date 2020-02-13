Family Health - Innovative Ophthalmology - 2/12/2020 drowton drowton Author email Feb 13, 2020 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Barbara Bowers discusses eye questions and eye surgery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eyecare Dr. Bowers Dr. Barbara Bowers Panoptix drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today