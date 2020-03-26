Family Health - Paducah Dental - 3/25/2020 drowton drowton Author email Mar 26, 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Matthew Mangino discusses digital dentures and Paducah Dental Care's procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dental Paducah Dental Digital Dentures Dentures Covid-19 Pandemic drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today