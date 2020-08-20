Family Health - Paducah Dermatology - 8/19/2020 drowton drowton Author email Aug 20, 2020 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PA Carly Unger discusses squamous cell carcinoma. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dermatology Paducah Dermatology Carly Unger Squamous Cell Carcinoma Skin Cancer Family Health drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today