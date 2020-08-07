Family Health - Tri-Rivers Health Care - 8/5/2020 drowton drowton Author email Aug 7, 2020 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. William Barnes discusses acid reflux and the cure for it, which is the TIF procedure. What are symptoms of acid reflux? Who's a candidate? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Acid Reflux Dr. William Barnes Livingston Hospital Tri-rivers Health Care Tif Procedure drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today