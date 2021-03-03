Family Health Experts - Audiology & Hearing Center - 03/03/2021 drowton drowton Author email Mar 3, 2021 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr Tony Milliano answers questions relating to how hearing loss affects other parts of the body, including the connection to dementia and heart-related issues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Experts Family Health Audiology & Hearing Center Dr. Tony Milliano Hearing Loss Covid 19 Dementia Heart Issues drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today