Family Health Experts - Davis Drugs - 4/07/2021 drowton drowton Author email Apr 7, 2021 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeff Marcotte offer answers to questions regarding diabetic shoes, new styles and insurance coverage for such. Jeff Marcotte discusses diabetic shoes and options for those with diabetes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Davis Drugs Diabetes Diabetic Shoes Jeff Marcotte drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today