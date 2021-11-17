Family Health Experts - Innovative Ophthalmology - 11/17/2021 drowton drowton Author email Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Barbara Bowers says if you're going to get your eye procedures done in 2021, time is running out. Better get with it! Dr. Barbara Bowers discusses getting your medical procedures completed to spend cafeteria money before year end. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Experts Dr. Barbara Bowers Innovative Ophthalmology Cataracts Lasik Cafeteria Plans Eye Surgery drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today