Family Health Experts - Jackson Purchase Medical Center - 08/24/2022 drowton drowton Author email Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dietician Liz Choate offers ideas to make sure kids eat right while they're at school. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Family Health Experts Liz Choate Dietician School Lunches Packing Lunch drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today