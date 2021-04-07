Family Health Experts - Paducah Dermatology - 4/07/2021 drowton drowton Author email Apr 7, 2021 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Joseph Blackmon answers questions related to skin cancer, skin care and Mohs micrograph surgery. Dr. Joseph Blackmon discusses skin cancer treatment and briefly explain Mohs surgery technique as treatment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Dr. Joseph Blackmon Skin Cancer Skin Care Mohs Surgery Paducah Dermatology drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today