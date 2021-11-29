Family Health Experts - Tri Rivers Health Care - 11/24/2021 drowton drowton Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. William Barnes discusses the TIF Procedure to correct acid reflux. Dr William Barnes discusses the TIF Procedure to correct acid reflux. Are YOU a candidate? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Experts Dr. William Barnes Tif Procedure Acid Reflux Gerd drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today