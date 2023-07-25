Family Health Experts - Tri Rivers Health Care - 7/12/2023 drowton drowton Author email Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Demetrius Patton discusses a new benefit of the TIF procedure surgical device, now used safely to help those needing weight loss. Dr Demetrius Patton discusses how the instrument used for the TIF Procedure may also help those who need to lose a dramatic amount of weight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Family Health Experts Tri Rivers Healthcare Dr. Demetrius Patton Tif Procedure Acid Reflux Gerd Help drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings