Family Health Experts - Tri Rivers Health Care - 7/12/2023 drowton drowton Author email Jul 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr Demetrius Patton discusses how the device used in TIF procedure to correct acid reflux helps with those needing gastric bypass. Dr Demetrius Patton discusses how the instrument used for the TIF Procedure may also help those who need to lose a dramatic amount of weight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Family Health Experts Tri Rivers Healthcare Dr. Demetrius Patton Gastric Bypass Tif Procedure Weight Loss drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today