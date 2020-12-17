Family Health Experts - Tri Rivers Healthcare - 12/16/2020 drowton drowton Author email Dec 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. William Barnes answers questions and discusses solutions to heartburn and GERD also known as acid reflux. TIF Procedure is discussed as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Family Health Tri Rivers Healthcare Gerd Acid Reflux Heartburn Dr. William Barnes drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today